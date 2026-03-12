WBRZ Investigative Unit: Man accused of raping 94-year-old accused of another sexual assault

BATON ROUGE — A man arrested last week for allegedly raping a 94-year-old woman is now being accused of another sexual assault of a separate victim that allegedly took place in January 2026, the latest of several allegations against the 22-year-old.

Jeremiah Taylor was previously arrested on March 6 on first-degree rape, second-degree battery, cruelty to the infirm and obscenity charges after he allegedly raped the elderly woman in the driveway of her East Black Oak Drive home.

According to a new warrant filed Thursday, Taylor is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Jan. 18 along North Sherwood Forest Drive. Taylor's alleged victim identified him as her rapist after seeing photos released to the public in connection with Taylor's recent arrest.

He now faces obscenity and sexual battery, per the new warrant.

The new warrant is the latest in a lengthy record for Taylor, who is also accused of three other rapes of a family member that took place between June 2023 and August 2024. He was arrested on Aug. 29, 2024, in connection with these rapes, but was released from prison after the charges were dropped in January 2026.

He was released from jail less than a week before the alleged Jan. 18 sexual assault, records show.

The charges were dropped, the District Attorney said, because they could not locate the victim and "without the victim's testimony, we could not proceed to trial."

Taylor was also accused of sexual battery against a woman who told us she was Taylor's foster mother during COVID; he was 16 at the time.