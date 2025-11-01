66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two young girls thrown from Ferris wheel at Harvest Festival on False River

Saturday, November 01 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ROADS - Two young girls were thrown from a Ferris wheel at the Harvest Festival on False River on Saturday, according to Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene' Thibodeaux.  

The two girls, both under 13 years old, were transported to the hospital, with one of them being airlifted to the facilities.

It is not currently known what caused them to be thrown from the ride or their condition.

“The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is actively investigating an incident in which two riders fell from a Ferris wheel ride at the New Roads Harvest Festival Saturday," the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal said.

All rides at the festival have reopened, except for the Ferris wheel and an adjacent slide ride, following an inspection by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office.

The investigation is still ongoing. 

