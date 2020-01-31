Pregnant woman and unborn child die in crash that may have involved road rage

One person was killed and another was injured when two vehicles crashed into two power poles in Kenner Photo: The Advocate

KENNER - A woman who was eight months pregnant was killed in a Thursday afternoon accident when her car slammed into a utility pole in a two-vehicle wreck that may have involved road rage.

According to The Advocate, 22-year-old Jade Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened within the 2400 block of West Esplanade Avenue.

A spokesman with Kenner Police said Lewis' baby could not be saved.

A second female motorist who'd been driving a silver SUV was taken to the hospital after hitting a pole about a half-block away from the first crash.

Police didn't identify the surviving driver, but criminal charges are a possibility.

The drivers were headed eastbound on West Esplanade when Lewis' dark gray Chevrolet sedan swerved off the road and crashed into a utility pole.