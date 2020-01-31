Latest Weather Blog
Pregnant woman and unborn child die in crash that may have involved road rage
KENNER - A woman who was eight months pregnant was killed in a Thursday afternoon accident when her car slammed into a utility pole in a two-vehicle wreck that may have involved road rage.
According to The Advocate, 22-year-old Jade Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened within the 2400 block of West Esplanade Avenue.
A spokesman with Kenner Police said Lewis' baby could not be saved.
A second female motorist who'd been driving a silver SUV was taken to the hospital after hitting a pole about a half-block away from the first crash.
Police didn't identify the surviving driver, but criminal charges are a possibility.
The drivers were headed eastbound on West Esplanade when Lewis' dark gray Chevrolet sedan swerved off the road and crashed into a utility pole.