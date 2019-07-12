83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pregnant mother, 8-year-old son drown in Pennsylvania flash flood

3 hours 29 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, July 12 2019 Jul 12, 2019 July 12, 2019 5:59 AM July 12, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: ABC News

DOUGLASS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Authorities in Pennsylvania say a pregnant woman and her 8-year-old son drowned after their car was washed away by floodwaters Thursday.

ABC News reports that the mother and son were found near Ironstone Creek about 45 miles northwest of Philadelphia. Officials say the creek was one of the many waterways that overflowed its banks as heavy rain moved through the area.

The identities of the woman and her son have not been released at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days