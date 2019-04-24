78°
Pregnant inmate charged after employees injured in struggle

Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - Authoritis have charged a woman with battery charges after a struggle at the parish prison.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. According to the arrest report, Kuulei Cox had flooded her jail cell. 

When asked why she flooded the cell, Cox allegedly said she was "pregnant and wanted more food." Authorities say Cox was told she would be able to eat that night.

Correctional employees escorted Cox to the shower area while her cell was being cleaned. At some point, Cox was able to free one of her hands and fight the employees.

During the struggle, one victim was hit in the face with Cox's handcuffs, while another was kicked in the stomach.

Cox was charged with three counts of battery of a correctional facility employee.

