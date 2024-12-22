42°
Prairieville man killed in late-night wreck Saturday

By: Logan Cullop

PRAIRIEVILLE - A Prairieville man was killed in a crash late Saturday night after his truck ran off the road and into a tree. 

State Police said 57-year-old Richard Creel was driving west on Oak Grove Port Vincent Highway near Hornsby Road just before midnight when his truck went off the right shoulder and hit a tree. He died at the scene.

Troopers said Creel was wearing his seatbelt and impairment was not suspected. Law enforcement is still investigating the wreck. 

