Prairieville man hit by car, killed while riding motorcycle on Highway 73

PRAIRIEVILLE - A man was run-over and died after losing control of his motorcycle along Highway 73 Saturday night.

Louisiana State Police said 57-year-old Roger Brumfield of Prairieville was making a turn from Prairie Drive onto Highway 73 around 8 p.m. when he lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Troopers said Brumfield was hit by an on-coming car after he was ejected. Brumfield died at the scene.

No more information was immediately available.