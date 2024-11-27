76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Prairieville man arrested for attempted murder, other felony charges

3 hours 17 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, November 27 2024 Nov 27, 2024 November 27, 2024 12:45 PM November 27, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies arrested a man for attempted murder after a shooting that happened Nov. 22. 

Ascension Parish deputies responded to the shooting, which happened on Camden Drive. Two victims at the address had been shot at but were no injured. Christopher Hendricks, 32, was identified as the suspect in the shooting. 

On Monday, detectives found Hendricks at his home and attempted to arrest him. He tried to drive away, sideswiping a sheriff's office unit in the process. 

Deputies eventually took him into custody on Burnside Avenue. 

Trending News

Hendricks was arrested for two counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, hit and run, aggravated criminal damage to property, and other charges. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days