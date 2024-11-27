76°
Prairieville man arrested for attempted murder, other felony charges
PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies arrested a man for attempted murder after a shooting that happened Nov. 22.
Ascension Parish deputies responded to the shooting, which happened on Camden Drive. Two victims at the address had been shot at but were no injured. Christopher Hendricks, 32, was identified as the suspect in the shooting.
On Monday, detectives found Hendricks at his home and attempted to arrest him. He tried to drive away, sideswiping a sheriff's office unit in the process.
Deputies eventually took him into custody on Burnside Avenue.
Hendricks was arrested for two counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, hit and run, aggravated criminal damage to property, and other charges.
