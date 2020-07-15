93°
Prairieville couple arrested for alleged rape of juvenile

Wednesday, July 15 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - An Ascension-area couple is accused of raping an underage teen.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the crime was first reported July 13.

The sheriff's office said 37-year-old Donna Martinez arranged for her husband, 38-year-old Jose Martinez, to have sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old. deputies said both confessed to the crime and were arrested. 

Jose Martinez was charged with first-degree rape and Donna Martinez was charged with principle to first-degree rape.

Both have been booked into the Ascension Parish Jail with bonds set at $200,000.

