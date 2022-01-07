37°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Powerball jackpot soars to $630 million after months with no winner

1 day 5 hours 41 minutes ago Wednesday, January 05 2022 Jan 5, 2022 January 05, 2022 10:10 PM January 05, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

There were no winners in Monday night's Powerball drawing for an estimated $522 million and the jackpot has risen to an estimated $630 million.

The winning numbers on Wednesday were 06, 14, 25, 33, 46 and Powerball 17, CNN reports. 

It's been almost three months since someone hit the Powerball jackpot.

While the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 to 24.9, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball. 

Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days