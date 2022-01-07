Powerball jackpot soars to $630 million after months with no winner

There were no winners in Monday night's Powerball drawing for an estimated $522 million and the jackpot has risen to an estimated $630 million.

The winning numbers on Wednesday were 06, 14, 25, 33, 46 and Powerball 17, CNN reports.

It's been almost three months since someone hit the Powerball jackpot.

While the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 to 24.9, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.