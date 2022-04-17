Power shut off at Brandywine complex because of overdue payments

BATON ROUGE - A spokesperson for Entergy says power has been shut off to the Brandywine apartment complex because of overdue payments totaling more than $60,000.

News 2 began asking questions after receiving calls from several concerned residents claiming they hadn't had electricity since Wednesday morning. They're concerned about what happens next.

"We're basically surviving without electricty," Sharon Simmons said. "People can't cook or do anything."

"Entergy said it was gonna be turned on at 5:30 p.m. yesterday, then they turned around and said 8:00 p.m. tonight," Pamela Wallace claims.

The spokesman says that isn't the case and that the power won't be turned back on until the debt is paid.

Entergy says they've been working with the owners of Brandywine over the past month to come up with a plan to payoff the debt, but couldn't reach an agreement, so the power was shut off. News 2 contacted City Holdings, LLC, but were told no one was available for comment. That group purchased a large chunk of Brandywine -260 units- in February.

The spokesperson also told News 2 the Mayor-President's Office and Metro Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis were alerted to the situation before the switch was flipped. We reached out to both, and Mayor Holden told us this issue is between Entergy and Brandywine's owners, not the city.

This isn't the first time the complex often described as an eyesore has had issues with utilities. Water was temporarily shutoff in 2013 because the then-owner owed more than $125,000 in back payments for sewer service.

The power was also shutoff at Brandywine in 2009. Then, the company owed more than $120,000.