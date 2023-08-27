Power returning after outage left around 3,000 without power in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN - Almost all power has been restored after an outage left approximately 3,000 without power in Port Allen Sunday afternoon.

According to Entergy, crews found a broken cross-arm, which is the structure at the top of a utility pole that holds up power lines, sometime around noon.

While power has been restored for most of the people affected, around 200 are still without power.

Power is currently expected to be fully restored by 4 p.m.