Power restored, phone lines still impacted after lightning strike in Plaquemine

Plaquemine - The city of Plaquemine temporarily suffered widespread outages Friday morning following a lightning strike to their main electrical system.

City officials first reported that power and phone lines were out for much of the area shortly after 6 a.m. Power was restored before 7 a.m., according to the city.

Crews are still working to get phone lines back up. Any residents still dealing with outages are asked to reach out to the city for repairs.