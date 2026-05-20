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Ward 2 Water District issues boil advisory in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - Ward Two Water District is making repairs to a water main at the intersection of Perkins Road and Cane Market Road, triggering a boil advisory for nearby customers.
Water pressure is expected to drop below the Louisiana Department of Health minimum standard during the repairs.
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The advisory covers customers on Perkins Road from Rocky Road to Cane Market Road and on Cane Market Road from Perkins Road to Smylie Road, including those on Smylie Road, Cooper Allen Road and Perkins Crossing Road. Customers on Rocky Road and Billie Drive are not included.
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