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Heavy rain possible this week. Holiday weekend looks soggy
An increasingly wet weather pattern is expected to settle over south Louisiana this week, bringing repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms to the Baton Rouge area and surrounding communities through at least the upcoming weekend. Forecasters say the highest rain chances will begin to ramp up Tuesday afternoon and continue daily into Memorial Day weekend. The Baton Rouge metro and surrounding areas are expected to see multiple waves of storms fueled by deep Gulf moisture.
Forecast discussions indicate several inches of rainfall could accumulate between Tuesday and Sunday, with widespread totals of 2 to 4 inches possible and isolated locations receiving even more where storms repeatedly track over the same areas. The atmosphere is expected to remain unusually humid for May, creating conditions favorable for heavy downpours capable of overwhelming drainage systems in a short amount of time. A marginal excessive rainfall risk is already in place for parts of the region during the middle of the week, and forecasters warn the flash flooding threat may increase later in the week as wet ground conditions worsen.
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While severe weather is not expected, a few stronger storms could still produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and isolated hail, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. The greatest concern appears to be the repeated nature of the rainfall rather than one single storm system. Long-range forecast guidance suggests this unsettled southwest flow pattern may remain locked in through at least part of Memorial Day weekend, meaning outdoor plans could face periodic interruptions from thunderstorms and locally heavy rain. Residents are encouraged to monitor forecasts throughout the week, especially in flood-prone areas where repeated heavy rainfall could quickly create travel problems.
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