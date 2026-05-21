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New Orleans man faces 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to scheme to defraud education department
BATON ROUGE — A New Orleans man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges connected to a scheme to defraud the Louisiana Department of Education, federal court officials said Wednesday.
Demietriek Scott, 50, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges connected to a scheme to receive Louisiana Child Care Assistance Provider grant money from the Louisiana Department of Education.
The LaCAP money was intended to be spent during a Presidentially Declared Major Disaster or Emergency, like the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scott, alongside the previously convicted Romney Manuel, planned to steal manipulated spreadsheets and data systems utilized by the Louisiana Department of Education to steal $74,250 in federal funds between April 2020 and March 2021, a federal judge said.
After the scheme was uncovered, Manuel was fired from his job as a program consultant in the Office of Early Childhood Operations.
Both Scott and Manuel face up to 30 years in prison and a fine of $1 million.
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