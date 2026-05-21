Good 2 Eat: Baked Cod with Lemon and Garlic

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Baked Cod with Lemon and Garlic

4-6 Cod fillet pieces

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

Lemon Sauce

5 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

5 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. butter, melted

5 garlic cloves, minced

For Coating

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp. ground coriander

3/4 tsp. smoked paprika

3/4 tsp. ground cumin

3/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Mix together the lemon juice, olive oil, and melted butter in a shallow bowl. Set aside.

In another shallow bowl, mix the all-purpose flour, spices, salt and pepper.

Pat the fish dry. Dip the fish in the lemon sauce then dip it in the flour mixture. Shake off excess flour. Reserve the lemon sauce for later.

Heat 2 Tbsp olive oil in a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add the fish and sear on each side for 2 minutes to give it some color, but do not fully cook. Remove the skillet from heat.

To the remaining lemon sauce, add the minced garlic and mix. Drizzle all over the fish fillets.

Bake in the heated oven for about 8 minutes until the fish flakes easily with a fork. Remove from the heat and sprinkle chopped parsley. Serve immediately.