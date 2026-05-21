Thursday AM Forecast: The active pattern continues, numerous storms expected today

After having a very active radar yesterday, today will be no different. Numerous showers and storms will fire, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Today & Tonight: Expect another round of identical weather for your Thursday, as our highly active, repetitive storm pattern shows no signs of letting up. While you might encounter a few spotty, isolated showers through the mid-morning hours, the bulk of the wet weather is holding off until later in the day. The greatest coverage of rain and thunderstorms will ramp up during the afternoon and evening hours, with some of these downpours dumping heavy rain in a short amount of time. Because of that, localized street and poor drainage flooding will be a distinct possibility wherever the heaviest cells track, so please exercise extra caution during your evening commute. Under mostly cloudy skies, daytime highs will manage to climb into the mid-80s. The wet weather won't completely vanish after sunset either, as isolated showers will remain possible overnight while temperatures settle into the low 70s.





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Up Next: Unfortunately, it looks like our weather pattern is stuck in a bit of a rut as we approach the holiday weekend, with no immediate signs of clearing up. From Friday straight through next Wednesday, a stagnant atmospheric setup across the country will keep us locked into a very wet routine. A steady stream of upper-level disturbances—which are basically ripples in the atmosphere that force air upward to generate storms—will continuously track right over the Deep South. Because we also have a very sticky, tropical air mass parked over us, these disturbances will easily trigger numerous showers and thunderstorms every single day. Over the next week, we are looking at an additional 3 to 6 inches of rainfall across the region. If that rain were evenly distributed over seven days, our soils could handle it easily; however, the real concern is if those high totals dump over just a few days or a few hours, which would quickly trigger localized street and poor drainage flooding. If you have outdoor plans for the holiday, there is no need to call them off just yet, but you will absolutely want a backup indoor plan ready to go so you can seek shelter the moment rain or lightning enters your area.

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– Balin

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