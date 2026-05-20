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3 arrested for leading deputies on chase after shoplifting, Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office says

2 hours 43 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, May 20 2026 May 20, 2026 May 20, 2026 11:40 AM May 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

IBERVILLE PARISH — Three people were arrested after allegedly stealing from an Iberville Parish store and leading deputies on a chase.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said Alexis Johnson, 31; Dominic Ransom, 37; and Farron Tackno, 54, drove away from the store with stolen merchandise. When a deputy tried to pull them over, they took off and led the deputy on a brief pursuit before crashing the car. 

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All three face charges of shoplifting, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer. Johnson and Ransom were also booked as fugitives for another law enforcement agency. 

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