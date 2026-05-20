BRPD: Man arrested on rape, battery charges after locking woman inside house, punching her in the face

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man was arrested after he locked a woman inside a room, raped her and struck her face several times, police say.

On April 29, 26-year-old DeVaughn Tyler asked a woman with whom he had a relationship to meet him at his mother's house to pick up some items that were left there, an affidavit says.

Once the woman arrived, Tyler allegedly locked the deadbolt to the door before telling the woman that her belongings were in his closet. Tyler then locked the bedroom door once the woman was inside and proceeded to demand that the woman have sex with him. She denied these advances, but Tyler began forcibly grabbing her and removing her clothes.

During this time, Tyler took her keys and phone, and while she was resisting, he punched her in the face several times.

The woman then began bleeding from her nose, the affidavit says. Tyler unlocked the bedroom door to grab a towel, but during this time, the woman was able to escape the bedroom. She was unable to leave the home because the deadbolt was still locked, police said.

Her cries of distress alerted Tyler's mother, who then tried to convince Tyler to let the woman leave. Tyler, police say, then grabbed the woman and tried to move her back to his room.

Tyler's mom said that she saw marked police units, and after Tyler unlocked the deadbolt, the woman ran to her car and got inside, locking the doors. Despite Tyler trying to stop her from leaving, the woman backed up and drove to the police station.

Several weeks later, on Tuesday, Tyler was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on several charges, including false imprisonment, battery of a dating partner, second-degree rape, simple robbery and theft.