2une In Previews: Sail 250 docking at New Orleans riverfront to celebrate America's nautical history

NEW ORLEANS - A fleet of tall ships and military vessels from around the world is heading to the New Orleans riverfront.

It is part of Sail 250, a national celebration marking America's 250th birthday.

The event runs May 28 through June 1; no pre-registration is required, and it is free and open to the public.

Sail 250 is described as one of the largest flotillas of tall ships and military vessels ever assembled. New Orleans is the first official stop, with 12 ships docking along the downtown riverfront.

After New Orleans, the fleet moves on to Norfolk, Baltimore and New York before wrapping up in Boston on July 16.

Ships representing Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, the Netherlands, Peru, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Uruguay will be docked along the downtown riverfront. Free deck tours will be available to the public.

The event is expected to bring thousands of sailors, officers and dignitaries to the historic riverfront. U.S. naval vessels will also be part of the display.

New Orleans tourism official Mark Romig spoke with 2une-in's April Davis and John Pastorek about the celebration from the Mississippi riverfront. He gave insight into the events leading up to what organizers are calling America's sesquicentennial, the 250 year since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Full event details are available at sail250neworleans.com.