Teenager dead in shooting along Wooddale Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting along Wooddale Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.

First responders said the call was reported as a shooting near the intersection of Wooddale and Lobwood Drive around 5:30 p.m.

The coroner was called to the scene. The Baton Rouge Police Department could not confirm an age for the victim, but said they were a teenager.

No more information is immediately available.