Power restored in Juban Crossing area after early-morning outage

DENHAM SPRINGS - Power is restored after an outage early this morning in the area around Juban Crossing.

At around 6 a.m., 1,500 customers were out of power under Entergy in the area around Juban Crossing. Power was restored shortly before 7 a.m..

WBRZ has reached out to Entergy for more information on what caused the outage.