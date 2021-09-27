Power restored for most Entergy customers nearly a month after Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE - Entergy announced that crews have restored power to nearly all customers who were in the dark due to Hurricane Ida.

Entergy said Monday that customers in the hardest-hit areas of Port Fourchon and Grand Isle have not had their power restored yet.

The company brought in more than 26,000 workers to bring power back to their customers. Most of the workers have returned to the 41 states across the country that they moved from, but Entergy said, "a storm team will remain in southeast Louisiana to make additional repairs to the electric system and improve its resiliency."

Not including Orleans Parish, Entergy said 697,000 of their customers across Louisiana lost power after the storm.