Power restored after squirrel causes outages in EBR

EAST BATON ROUGE - Power has been restored to Entergy customers after a squirrel caused outages in Zachary and Baker Tuesday morning.

More than 2,700 customers were without power. According to an Entergy spokesperson, a squirrel got into some equipment and blew some fuses. The outages were reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. The spokesperson didn't say where the equipment was or if the squirrel survived.

Power was restored to residents around 10 a.m.