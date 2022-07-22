Power outages around BR area take out lights, stall traffic in busy areas

BATON ROUGE - Power outages across the capital area slowed traffic as lights in busy areas were taken out by bad weather Friday morning.

Multiple outages were reported on the Entergy outage map, but traffic lights out of service at the busy intersection of Highland Road at Perkins Road slowed traffic, along with the storms rolling through the area.

Power is also out for the areas surrounding the intersection.

The outage is estimated to be fixed by 10 a.m., according to Entergy.