Families in Zachary celebrate the upcoming school year at the Back 2 School Block Party

ZACHARY — Councilman Brandon Noel invited families in Zachary to the Back 2 School Block Party on Saturday at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.

The community event gave students and families the opportunity to celebrate the start of a new school year while also receiving school supplies.

"It brings me joy just to see that kids have what they need, because I'm an educator," said LaRhonda George, an assistant principal. "I'm an assistant principal, so it brings me a lot of joy to see kids getting their needs met."

The event featured food, music, giveaways and entertainment featuring MAX 94.1, who provided a live remote broadcast.