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2 Make a Difference: Parents of 3-year-old with Rett Syndrome raising awareness
BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers a 3-year-old girl with Rett Syndrome and how her parents are trying to raise awareness of the disorder.
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If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.
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