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2 Make a Difference: Parents of 3-year-old with Rett Syndrome raising awareness

1 hour 6 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, July 17 2026 Jul 17, 2026 July 17, 2026 10:10 PM July 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sylvia Weatherspoon

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers a 3-year-old girl with Rett Syndrome and how her parents are trying to raise awareness of the disorder.

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If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com. 

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