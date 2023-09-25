Power outage causes LSU delay, University Lab closure Monday

BATON ROUGE - A power outage in the capital area caused some headaches Monday morning.

LSU announced it would be delaying class start times until 10 a.m. Monday due to the outage.

Power was restored shortly after 8 a.m.. University officials said employees were expected to report at 10 a.m. with classes resuming at 10:30 a.m..

Due to a power outage, LSU will delay start time until 10AM today. Update coming at 8AM with more information. — LSU (@LSU) September 25, 2023

The University Lab School on LSU campus said it would be canceling classes altogether Monday with a normal schedule expected to resume Tuesday.