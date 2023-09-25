83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Power outage causes LSU delay, University Lab closure Monday

3 hours 9 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, September 25 2023 Sep 25, 2023 September 25, 2023 6:54 AM September 25, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A power outage in the capital area caused some headaches Monday morning. 

LSU announced it would be delaying class start times until 10 a.m. Monday due to the outage.

Power was restored shortly after 8 a.m.. University officials said employees were expected to report at 10 a.m. with classes resuming at 10:30 a.m..

Trending News

The University Lab School on LSU campus said it would be canceling classes altogether Monday with a normal schedule expected to resume Tuesday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days