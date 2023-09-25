77°
Latest Weather Blog
Power outage causes LSU delay, University Lab closure Monday
BATON ROUGE - A power outage in the capital area caused some headaches Monday morning.
LSU announced it would be delaying class start times until 10 a.m. Monday due to the outage.
Power was restored shortly after 8 a.m.. University officials said employees were expected to report at 10 a.m. with classes resuming at 10:30 a.m..
Due to a power outage, LSU will delay start time until 10AM today. Update coming at 8AM with more information.— LSU (@LSU) September 25, 2023
Trending News
The University Lab School on LSU campus said it would be canceling classes altogether Monday with a normal schedule expected to resume Tuesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Angel Reese hosts back to school giveaway at McKinley Elementary for EBR...
-
St. Amant Fire Department raising money to buy new equipment for fighting...
-
Flu shots readily available during Ochsner's 'Flu Shot Fair'
-
Helicopter jammed under I-12 overpass removed
-
K-9 'Kane' passes away from unexpected illness