Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Power companies still working to fix outages after Tuesday storms

Wednesday, January 04 2023
By: WBRZ Staff

Hundreds of Entergy customers are still in the dark Wednesday morning after storms rolled through the area Tuesday night.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Entergy reported more than 2,000 outages, nearly quadrupling the number of customers out of power only hours before. 

Power was restored to a majority of the Gonzales area shortly after, but around 500 customers were still out of power in Prairieville as of 9 a.m.. 

As of 9 a.m., East Baton Rouge Parish reported around 400 outages.

You can view the outage map here. 

