Power companies still working to fix outages after Tuesday storms
Hundreds of Entergy customers are still in the dark Wednesday morning after storms rolled through the area Tuesday night.
Shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Entergy reported more than 2,000 outages, nearly quadrupling the number of customers out of power only hours before.
Power was restored to a majority of the Gonzales area shortly after, but around 500 customers were still out of power in Prairieville as of 9 a.m..
As of 9 a.m., East Baton Rouge Parish reported around 400 outages.
You can view the outage map here.
