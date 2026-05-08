Latest Weather Blog
Southern softball survives third straight elimination game to advance to SWAC Tournament Championship series
GULFPORT, Miss. - Southern softball took down Texas Southern 2-0 Friday morning to advance to the SWAC Tournament Championship series.
After falling to Florida A&M on Wednesday, Southern has won three straight elimination games to advance in the tournament.
The Jags' two runs came in the fourth and sixth innings. Kira Manganello hit an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth to get Southern on the board. In the bottom of the sixth, Katiana Maldonado grounded out to plate Asia George.
In the circle, Aaliyah Zabala got the win for the Jags. She pitched 5.2 scoreless innings while only allowing three hits, zero walks and struck out five.
Southern will have a rematch with FAMU in the championship series. In order to be crowned as SWAC Tournament Champions, they'll need to beat the Rattlers twice.
Trending News
Game one of the series is set for 2:30 p.m. Friday. A second game, if necessary, is set for Saturday at 11 a.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana residents have one more week to file their taxes
-
Arthritis Foundation to host annual Walk to Cure Arthritis
-
NCAA reveals new 76-team bracket for DI Mens and Womens Basketball Championships
-
Two Pointe Coupee Parish men charged after illegal drugs ordered online and...
-
New study from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ranks Louisiana high in...
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball riding 12-game SWAC winning streak
-
2026 Breakout Gymnast of the Year transfers to LSU for her senior...
-
Ole Miss football hires son of Brian Kelly after LSU stint
-
Olympian, Heisman winner among 4 former LSU Tigers who attended 2026 Met...
-
LSU baseball pounds out 16 hits in big win over Wave