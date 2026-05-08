TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Picardy Avenue closed between Mancuso Lane and Essen Lane due to high water

BATON ROUGE — A section of Picardy Avenue is blocked off due to high water as heavy storms hit the capital city, according to the St. George Fire Department.

Picardy is closed between Mancuso Lane and Essen Lane.

The fire department urges drivers to seek alternate routes and not to drive through the dangerous high waters.