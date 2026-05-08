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Car collides with train along Scenic Highway

2 hours 4 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, May 08 2026 May 8, 2026 May 08, 2026 1:44 PM May 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A car crashed into a train on Friday afternoon along Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge. 

The crash occurred around 12:50 p.m. near Scotland Avenue. 

There is currently no further information. 

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