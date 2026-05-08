$$$ Best Bets: WNBA gets underway as the NBA & NHL playoffs heat up!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA and NHL playoffs, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB! Friday NBA Playoffs:

Knicks @ 76ers: Knicks +1.5

Spurs @ Timberwolves: Spurs -4.5 College Baseball:

Oklahoma @ Arkansas: Arkansas ML

Alabama @ South Carolina: Alabama -1.5

Florida State @ Clemson: Florida State ML

LSU @ Georgia: o11.5 Total Runs

Kentucky @ Florida: Florida -1.5

Texas @ Tennessee: Texas -1.5



WNBA:

Sun @ Liberty: Sun +10.5

Mystics @ Tempo: Mystics -1.5

Valkyries @ Storm: Storm +5.5 MLB:

Astros @ Reds: u9.5 Total Runs

Rockies @ Phillies: Phillies ML

Angels @ Blue Jays: Blue Jays ML

Mariners @ White Sox: Mariners ML

Yankees @ Brewers: Yankees ML

Cubs @ Rangers: Cubs ML



NHL Playoffs:

Canadiens @ Sabres: Sabres ML

Golden Knights @ Ducks: u6.5 Total Goals





Saturday Trending News Parkview Baptist School coach's texts with student subject of arrest warrant

Charges reduced for Baton Rouge woman accused of killing ex-girlfriend NBA Playoffs:

TBD College Baseball:

TBD



WNBA:

TBD MLB:

TBD NHL Playoffs:

TBD



Sunday NBA Playoffs:

TBD College Baseball:

TBD



WNBA:

TBD MLB:

TBD NHL Playoffs:

TBD