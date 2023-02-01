Latest Weather Blog
Potential for more flooding Thursday has residents worried
BATON ROUGE - Puddles still sit on Iberia Street, nearly three days after the capital area got soaked with more than four inches of rain.
"It was like a lake out here. The water was even higher than my knees when I went out on Sunday," resident Patricia Lundy said.
Lundy says the water was high enough for her not to want to drive through it. In fact, her daughter called an Uber to get to work that day and the water stuck around.
"It stayed here over 12 hours. When we got up to go to work on Monday the water was still here 5 o'clock that morning and it rained 5 o'clock Sunday evening. For 12 hours the water was still here."
According to neighbors, this has been happening for decades, and they say city officials have known about the flooding.
"I had talked to someone they said they've lived here 35 plus years. They [city officials] are aware of this situation. It's just that nothing is being done about it. I'm really beginning to believe that they do not care."
Water-logged roads aren't a problem unique to this neighborhood. Anytime it rains hard for a long time, most of the city-parish has trouble draining. But Lundy says it's been steadily getting worse.
"We're stuck in the house. Can't go no where, so if an emergency happens how do we get out? I don't own a boat. I mean I just need somebody to come and address this really."
According to a statement given to the Advocate, the Mayor's Office says recent maintenance to the city-parish drainage system largely spared the area from any worse flooding Sunday.
