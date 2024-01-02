Potential development on Burbank Drive gets pushback from Planning Commission for flooding concerns

BATON ROUGE - In an area plagued with flooding issues, developers want to build a new neighborhood and commercial space along Burbank Drive.

The proposal is for 6800 through 6900 Burbank Drive, a 33-acre plot near the Kenilworth Crossing neighborhood.

The plan is to rezone the lot from residential neighborhood to a compact neighborhood and commercial space. While it's in the earliest stages, there's fear of what might happen.

Those working in the area are concerned what the potential changes could mean for them. Farrah Franklin is in that number. She says her biggest concerns are traffic and an increase in flooding.

"More apartments, means more traffic," Franklin said. "It's like New York traffic. This is not New York."

WBRZ's 2 On Your Side has covered flooding in Kenilworth Crossing over the years. Residents have said the high water makes it impossible for them to leave their homes.

During the Dec. 11 Planning Commission meeting, board members recommended the project not move forward. The item was differed to Jan. 22.

Past projects along Burbank Drive received similar criticism. Former Chief Administrative Officer Kelvin Hill insisted new projects could make flooding worse, especially near Elbow Bayou which has a tendency of draining slowly.

The Planning Commission will meet again and discuss the item Jan. 22.