80°
Latest Weather Blog
Mayor-President Sid Edwards announces new workforce experience for high school students
BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sid Edwards announced a new workforce experience for high school students on Friday.
The 2026 Mayor's Youth Workforce Experience is a paid eight-week summer career awareness and internship program being offered to high school students.
The program aims to connect teens with professional mentors, aiding in personal and professional growth by offering hands-on opportunities to explore future careers.
Upon completion of the program, students will be certified as Work Ready Youth.
The program is scheduled to take place from June 1 to July 31, with students being paid $10 an hour for up to 30 hours per week.
Trending News
The deadline for applications is March 31. Students can apply here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man accused of burglarizing more than 20 Baton Rouge storage units arrested...
-
WATCH: Former Broome aide Courtney Scott released from East Baton Rouge Parish...
-
Former Big Lots store on Siegen Lane to be turned into Asian...
-
Netflix walks away from Warner Bros deal, clearing the path for Paramount...
-
Centerville bridge crossing Bayou Teche closed to drivers for 8 weeks -...