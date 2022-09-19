83°
Possible explosive device found in Centerville home
CENTERVILLE - Deputies are clearing the area of Chandra Lane in Centerville after finding a potential explosive device in a home.
According to St. Mary's Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were at a home on Chandra Lane for an unrelated call and found a potential explosive device Monday afternoon.
Deputies, firefighters and State Police troopers are on the scene and blocking off the surrounding area.
No other information was immediately available.
