Possible explosive device found in Centerville home

By: Logan Cullop

CENTERVILLE - Deputies are clearing the area of Chandra Lane in Centerville after finding a potential explosive device in a home. 

According to St. Mary's Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were at a home on Chandra Lane for an unrelated call and found a potential explosive device Monday afternoon. 

Deputies, firefighters and State Police troopers are on the scene and blocking off the surrounding area. 

No other information was immediately available. 

