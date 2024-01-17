Portion of LSU's Patrick F. Taylor Hall flooded, pipe burst due to freezing temperatures

Photo: @BalconyBengals

BATON ROUGE - Water was flowing from the fourth floor down to the first level of Patrick F. Taylor Hall after a pipe burst due to freezing temperatures.

A video shared by Balcony Bengals showed the moment a potion of the ceiling caved in and water surged onto the floor.

Classes were canceled in the portion of the building that was flooded.

We are aware of a busted pipe in PFT, which has impacted a section of the building. Because of this, we are canceling classes in the section of PFT affected. Students should check with their professor to find out if their class will be held this evening. — LSU Engineering (@LSUEngineering) January 17, 2024

A spokesperson for LSU said the damage to the building has not been assessed yet.

Patrick F. Taylor Hall houses LSU's College of Engineering. The 400,000 square foot building is the largest academic building in the state.