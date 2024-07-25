90°
Port Allen man arrested on 450 counts of child pornography, bond set for $1 million
PORT ALLEN - A Port Allen man was arrested Friday on 450 counts of child pornography, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Calvin Collins, 37, was apprehended on an active warrant obtained by the Louisiana Office of the Attorney General Cyber Crime Unit.
Collins' bond is set at $1 million.
