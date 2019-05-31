Port Allen 'home health bandit' wanted for robbing elderly woman

PORT ALLEN - Police in Port Allen are investigating after a 92-year-old woman was robbed at her own home.

On April 28, authorities were called to a residence after a woman posing as a healthcare worker stole the victim's wallet.

"The suspect carried paperwork which she used to convince the victim that she was possibly at the wrong home," police said. "The suspect then made conversation and convinced the elderly woman to show her around her home."

While at the home, the woman stole the victim's wallet.

Police say the two in the photo are wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information on the case can call police at 225-343-5525 and refer to the "home health bandit."