Port Allen High School incorporating new safety guidelines ahead of Sugarcane Classic

PORT ALLEN — Port Allen High School is incorporating new safety guidelines ahead of the Sugarcane Classic on Friday evening.

The new safety guidelines include a clear bag policy and no re-entry into the stadium. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Brusly High School is asking visiting fans to arrive early as the visitor entrance will close at 7:30 p.m.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office will have extra deputies on hand, as well as a mobile command station. These guidelines are being implemented two years after a shooting at a Port Allen High School football game resulted in the death of a 16-year-old.

The shooter was sentenced Thursday.