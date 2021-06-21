Porch pirates on the prowl near Denham Springs

BATON ROUGE - Some package thieves have hit several homes in the Lakes at North Park subdivision near Denham Springs, snatching deliveries right off the front porches in the middle of the day with security cameras in plain sight.

"They had to see they were on film and they just knocked on the door, nobody answered, and they just grabbed the package and walked to the car like they lived there. It's crazy," Homeowner Twanya Talbert said.

Talbert saw a video of the so-called "Porch Pirate" in action, taking a package at a home not too far from where she lives.

It appears to be a woman is seen picking up a package, and getting into the passenger side of a car waiting with the door open.

"She looked right at the camera. You can tell she saw that there were cameras there, and strolled back to her car with it like nothing happened," Homeowner Matthew Woerner said.

Woerner also lives in The Lakes at North Park, and he's concerned because he's had packages that are scheduled to be delivered soon.

"I've got packages coming tomorrow or Wednesday, I'll be home waiting for them," Woerner said.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office has posted the video of the woman taking the package on their website, hoping it leads to the suspect's identity and arrest.