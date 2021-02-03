Popular LSU clothing store to close its doors after 9 years of business

BATON ROUGE - A popular LSU sports merchandise boutique is shutting down for good after 9 years of business in the Baton Rouge area.

Tiger People Clothiers, located on Perkins Road, announced the closing Wednesday.

"We all know 2020 was a difficult one for the entire world, and for us, after a year with little to no sports & tailgating plus a few life changes, we felt it was best to walk away gracefully and proud!" said Ashley Fairley, CEO of Tiger People Clothiers.

The statement mentioned the coronavirus pandemic as the culprit of the store's closing, making Tiger People Clothiers yet another local business that has fallen victim to the virus' economic impacts.

"We won't be walking away remembering the Pandemic and how it ultimately cemented our decision to close.... we will be walking away remembering the best year of our lives in business and the memories that were made along the way!" said Fairley.

Tiger People Clothiers is currently offering 50 percent off everything in the store, including apparel, gifts, furniture, fixtures and hangers.