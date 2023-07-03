Pool contractor responds following news story, makes repairs

DARROW - After weeks of silence, a man says he's finally tracked down the pool contractor he hired. It happened after a 2 On Your Side story aired in June.

Todd Couvillion says he happened fast.

"The very next morning," he said.

Couvillion had been trying to get in touch with his pool contractor, David Jarreau Pools for awhile. It wasn't until after the story aired did he get a phone call from Jarreau. Soon after that call, Couvillion's problem was fixed.

His new pool was leaking water and had been doing so since December 2022. The pool was finished in September. After alerting his contractor to the problem when he first noticed the issue, that leak went unaddressed. After the story aired, the pool company worked to get the leak fixed and make repairs to the pool skimmer, which was causing the leak.

"They resealed the skimmer and everything since has dried up," said Couvillion.

Everything appears to be working as it should and Couvillion is relieved the he didn't have to shell out more cash to make repairs.

"It if wasn't for 2 On Your Side I don't think I would have the results that I have now, I recommend anybody if you're having trouble to give you all a call," he said.

This summer Couvillion has a great pool to share with his family.