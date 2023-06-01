Pool company a no-show following repair requests

DARROW - A man paid his pool company in full for a job last fall. The problem is he cannot get that company to come back out to make repairs.

Looking back on it, Todd Couvillion says there were some red flags. He was warned about the communication issues by another client.

"He'll build you a great pool but if you have any problems do not expect him back," he said.

Construction on the pool started last July and it was finished in September. In December, Couvillion says he noticed a significant issue - an underground leak near the pool pump that's still making a mess.

Couvillion says he hired David Jarreau with Jarreau Pools after a referral. The project cost him about $65,000 and he says he has paid the company in full. Now Couvillion is learning the hard way that a referral isn't always the best deal.

He's sent several text messages and made several phone calls. Couvillion says Jarreau came out and acknowledged there was a leak that needed to be repaired. Weeks went by and then last month Couvillion got word that someone would be coming to fix the leak. They didn't.

"No show and haven't heard a word since," he said.

It's costing Couvillion water and chemicals. Jarreau won't return his calls. Thursday, WBRZ learned Couvillion's number might be blocked and we tried a different way. The phone rang but Jarreau still didn't answer.

If that weren't enough, during the build process Couvillion says he was never provided any documents despite asking for them. He has no receipts, no contract, warranty, or anything in writing. It's stressful for Couvillion who is trying to get his problems resolved. If he had the receipt, Couvillion could contact the pump manufacturer for warranty work. He doesn't want to hire anyone new to come out and fix a leak he thinks his builder should be responsible for.

"I just really want to know why he won't respond, why he won't come out and finish the job," he said.