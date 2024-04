Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival packs in visitors for 52nd annual celebration

PONCHATOULA — The Ponchatoula community is welcoming visitors for its 52nd annual Strawberry Festival. The celebration runs through 11 p.m. Saturday and then resumes a 9 a.m. Sunday with a community church service.

Entertainment is being held on two stages. The festival wraps up Sunday at 6 p.m.