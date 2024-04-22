72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ponchatoula Police ask for help in identifying suspects in mailbox theft

2 hours 2 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, April 22 2024 Apr 22, 2024 April 22, 2024 3:22 PM April 22, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Caitlin LaComb

PONCHATOULA - Police are asking for help in identifying people who stole from a Ponchatoula church's mailbox.

The Ponchatoula Police Department shared photos on Monday of individuals in a dark red minivan stealing items out of the New Zion Baptist Church mailbox. It is unclear what was taken.

Trending News

Anyone with information about the suspects or their vehicle can call 985-386-6548.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days