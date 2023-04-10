Ponchatoula man wanted for allegedly stealing several ATVs

PONCHATOULA - Deputies are searching for a man allegedly tied to several auto thefts where ATVs and other items were stolen.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, Jesse Kieff, 19, is accused of being tied to the thefts. He is known to frequent the Hammond and Ponchatoula area, deputies said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TPSO at (985) 902-2072 or the parish's Crime Stoppers at (1-800) 554-5245.